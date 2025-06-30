Israeli Soldier Killed in Northern Gaza

Jerusalem: An Israeli soldier has been killed during combat in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military announced on Sunday, as intense fighting and airstrikes continue in the region.

Sergeant Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld Killed in Jabalia

The military identified the fallen soldier as Sergeant Yisrael Natan Rosenfeld, 20, from the 601st Combat Engineering Battalion of the 401st Brigade. According to a statement, Rosenfeld “fell during combat” in Jabalia, where Israeli forces have been actively demolishing buildings to create a buffer zone along the northern border of Gaza.

Kan TV, Israel’s state-owned broadcaster, reported that Rosenfeld was killed by an explosive device in the area.

Rising Israeli Military Casualties in Gaza

Since the start of June 2025, at least 21 Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza. The total number of Israeli military deaths since October 2023 now stands at 880, according to official Israeli figures.

Heavy Bombardments in Northern Gaza

Earlier on Sunday, Gaza health authorities reported intense Israeli airstrikes across northern Gaza, particularly in Gaza City and Jabalia. The strikes resulted in 88 Palestinian deaths and 365 injuries, with civilian areas heavily affected.

Palestinian Death Toll Continues to Climb

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli military operations has now reached at least 56,500 since the war began in October 2023, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The humanitarian situation continues to worsen amid widespread displacement and destruction.

New Evacuation Warnings Issued by Israel

Amid ongoing military operations, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have issued new evacuation warnings, urging residents of Gaza City and Jabalia to move southward toward the al-Mawasi area, a designated humanitarian zone.