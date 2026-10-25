Jamia Millia Islamia protest continues for 14th day, students firm on three key demands

New Delhi: The protest at Jamia Millia Islamia entered its 14th day on Sunday, as students continued the sit-in demonstration inside the campus, demanding the restoration of their union body.

Security officials have been deployed outside the campus gate as a precaution.

The protesting students are demanding the restoration of the Jamia Millia Islamia University Students’ Union (JMIUSU), the revocation of the suspension of students, and action against those responsible for the alleged use of force during the protests.

Speaking to IANS amidst the ongoing protests at Jamia Millia Islamia, student Anish Khan stressed that while the initial primary demand was the restoration of the students’ union, the movement has since expanded to include three key demands.

“The first is the restoration of the students’ union. The second concerns the actions taken against protesting students on October 17… students were treated harshly, with many facing disciplinary measures such as suspensions, show-cause notices, and bans from entering the campus,” he said.

The third demand, he said, calls for action against those accused of “mistreating students during the protests”. He also demanded the resignation of the university Proctor.

Another student, Farhan Israel, speaking to IANS, said, “The Jamia Millia Islamia students’ union must be restored. Furthermore, the university Proctor and the chief security advisor should resign. Additionally, all disciplinary actions taken against the students must be revoked.”

Regarding the controversial slogans written on the walls, he said: “It has not yet been confirmed that any slogans were written. Even if they were, they must have been written by people from the RSS or ABVP. Such actions are being taken to divert attention from our issues. We will not back down until our demands are met. The university administration is attempting to forcibly end our protest, which is why they have deployed security forces.”

An argument broke out between the students and the security officials at the university’s Gate No. 4 over entry restrictions. Students without hostel identification cards were denied entry, which led to a brief commotion at the gate. However, the situation was soon brought under control.

Meanwhile, amid the protests, the university has decided to conduct classes for all courses online.

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