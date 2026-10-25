PM Modi witnesses IAF’s air show, inaugurates garment facility in Varanasi

Varanasi: Varanasi witnessed the mega air show ‘Wings Over Ganges’ organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) over the Ganga River here on Sunday to mark its 94th anniversary, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the audience at the Namo Ghat here.

The spectacular aerial display saw various aircraft showcase their capabilities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present at the event.

The event gave spectators an opportunity to witness a wide variety of aircraft and aerial manoeuvres, showcasing the Indian Air Force’s capabilities across different operational roles, from fighter operations and helicopter formations to transport and coordinated flying.

The air show was organised to commemorate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, bringing together a range of aircraft for an aerial display highlighting the force’s operational capabilities, precision flying and coordination.

The event featured aircraft such as the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, Su-30MKI and Rafale, along with several transport and other military aircraft.

The second phase of the programme began with three Mi-17 V-5 helicopters carrying the national flag and the Indian Air Force flag in an ‘Omkar’ formation.

The formation was led by Group Captain Anuj Gupta, marking the beginning of another series of aerial manoeuvres during the event.

The air show also featured the ‘Bhagirathi’ diamond formation, comprising LCH and Apache helicopters, followed by the Tridev formation.

The latter brought together the Indian Navy’s Kamov 31 helicopter and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mark 3 helicopters from the Indian Air Force and the Indian Army, showcasing coordination among the three services.

As part of the programme, flowers were showered from the sky, adding a ceremonial element to the display. This was followed by a performance by Rudra aircraft led by Wing Commander S. Bhargava, which carried out a spectacular flare display while soaring across the sky.

The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) also performed a precision aerial display over the River Ganga, drawing attention with its coordinated manoeuvres and tight formations. The team operates nine red-and-white Hawk Mk 132 aircraft, which painted the skies with a series of signature formations and aerobatic routines during the performance.

The aerial display further showcased the Indian Air Force’s airlift and formation-flying capabilities, with aircraft including the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, MiG-29, P-8I, IL-78, Mirage-2000 and Su-30MKI participating in different formations. The formations were named Freelocean, Nataraj, Mahadev, and Vishwanath, adding to the significance of the display held in Varanasi.

The ‘Neelkanth’ formation, featuring three Rafale aircraft flying in a ‘V’ formation, was led by Squadron Leader Kaustubh Nalawade. An indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft brought its aerial display over Varanasi to a close with a distinctive Spider-Man farewell, providing a memorable conclusion to the performance.

Large crowds gathered at Namo Ghat and nearby ghats to watch the Indian Air Force aircraft perform their aerial manoeuvres. Spectators also assembled at Bhosale Ghat and along the opposite bank of the Ganga, towards Ramnagar, to catch a glimpse of the spectacular display.

Extensive security arrangements were put in place at the ghats to ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Personnel from the Water Police, the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with divers, were deployed at Namo Ghat and surrounding areas.

Prime Minister Modi’s presence at the event generated considerable enthusiasm among residents, with large numbers of people gathering along the route from the police lines to Namo Ghat to welcome him. The atmosphere remained lively as people assembled at designated points to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

BJP workers and local residents greeted PM Modi with rose petals, traditional musical performances and cultural programmes organised at various points along the route. People raised slogans of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Shri Ram” as the Prime Minister stood on the footboard of his vehicle and acknowledged the crowds gathered to welcome him.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated a new garment manufacturing unit of Arvind Ltd in the Mirzamurad area of Varanasi. Officials said the facility is aimed at promoting industrial development in the region and strengthening India’s textile and garment manufacturing sector.

During his visit to the facility, the Prime Minister also interacted with around 300 women. Officials said the new unit is expected to create employment opportunities, particularly for women, while giving a boost to local economic activity and supporting industrial growth in the region.

The initiative is also expected to connect garments manufactured in Varanasi with international customers by facilitating access to global markets, thereby providing fresh opportunities for the region’s textile and garment industry.