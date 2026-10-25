Massive Explosion at Scrap Shop in Ramanthapur, Scrap Dealer Critically Injured

Hyderabad: A massive explosion at a scrap shop in Church Colony, Ramanthapur, triggered a fire and left scrap dealer Parashuram with severe burn injuries.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred while metal was being cut at the scrap shop. The blast was followed by a fire, creating panic in the surrounding area.

Parashuram reportedly suffered burns over around 70 per cent of his body. He was shifted by ambulance to Gandhi Hospital for treatment and is said to be in critical condition.