Massive Explosion at Scrap Shop in Ramanthapur, Owner Critically Injured

Hyderabad: A massive explosion at a scrap shop in Church Colony, Ramanthapur, triggered a fire and left the shop owner severely injured on Sunday.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred while metal was being cut at the scrap shop. The blast triggered a fire, causing panic in the surrounding area.

The scrap dealer, identified as Parashuram, sustained severe burn injuries. Reports suggest that around 70 per cent of his body was burnt in the incident.

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He was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital by ambulance and is reportedly in critical condition.

Two fire engines rushed to the spot, and firefighters launched operations to bring the blaze under control.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be established. Further details about the incident are awaited.