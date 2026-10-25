Crime & Accidents

Massive Explosion at Scrap Shop in Ramanthapur, Owner Critically Injured

According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred while metal was being cut at the scrap shop. The blast triggered a fire, causing panic in the surrounding area.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi25 October 2026 - 16:07
Massive Explosion at Scrap Shop in Ramanthapur, Owner Critically Injured
Massive Explosion at Scrap Shop in Ramanthapur, Owner Critically Injured

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Hyderabad: A massive explosion at a scrap shop in Church Colony, Ramanthapur, triggered a fire and left the shop owner severely injured on Sunday.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred while metal was being cut at the scrap shop. The blast triggered a fire, causing panic in the surrounding area.

The scrap dealer, identified as Parashuram, sustained severe burn injuries. Reports suggest that around 70 per cent of his body was burnt in the incident.

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He was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital by ambulance and is reportedly in critical condition.

Two fire engines rushed to the spot, and firefighters launched operations to bring the blaze under control.

The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be established. Further details about the incident are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi25 October 2026 - 16:07
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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