Jubilee Hills By-Election: Voters Must Bring EPIC or Any of 12 Approved Photo IDs, Says CEO

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer C. Sudarshan Reddy has urged all the voters of Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency to carry a valid photo ID while voting on the election day, i.e., November 11.

While the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) remains the primary ID, voters may use any of 12 alternate photo IDs, including Aadhaar, Driving Licence, Passport, PAN, Job Card, bank passbook with photo, pension documents, and others approved by the Election Commission.

Minor spelling errors in EPIC will be ignored if the identity is clear. EPICs from other Assembly segments will also be valid as long as the voter’s name is on the relevant electoral roll. Overseas electors registered under Section 20A must produce their ‘original Indian Passport’.

Voter Information Slips will be distributed at least five days before polling, but cannot be used as ID proof. The CEO urged the voters to verify names in the electoral rolls and participate in polling ‘responsibly and without fail’.