Jubilee Hills Exit Poll Results Announced — Here Are the Results

Hyderabad

The much-anticipated exit poll results for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election have been released, offering a glimpse into voter sentiment in one of Telangana’s most closely fought electoral battles.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf11 November 2025 - 19:01
Hyderabad: The much-anticipated exit poll results for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election have been released, offering a glimpse into voter sentiment in one of Telangana’s most closely fought electoral battles.

The Congress, BRS, and BJP engaged in an intense three-way contest, with high-decibel campaigns dominating the run-up to polling day. As per the latest surveys, the Congress appears to have taken a clear lead, though the BRS remains within striking distance.

🗳️ Exit Poll Results (Jubilee Hills Bypoll 2025)

Survey AgencyCongress (%)BRS (%)BJP (%)Remarks
Chanakya Strategies46436Congress slightly ahead
People’s Pulse48416Comfortable Congress lead
Naganna Survey47418Congress maintains edge
Operation ChanakyaCongress projected to win by 8,000 votes
JANMINE Survey42.541.511.5Tight contest between Congress & BRS
HMR SurveyLead for CongressCongress favored
Smart Poll SurveyLead for CongressCongress holds advantage

If these projections hold true, the Jubilee Hills bypoll could mark a significant boost for the ruling Congress in Telangana, while the BRS looks to narrow the gap in its former stronghold. The official results will be declared after vote counting on November 14.

