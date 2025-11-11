Jubilee Hills Exit Poll Results Announced — Here Are the Results

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated exit poll results for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election have been released, offering a glimpse into voter sentiment in one of Telangana’s most closely fought electoral battles.

The Congress, BRS, and BJP engaged in an intense three-way contest, with high-decibel campaigns dominating the run-up to polling day. As per the latest surveys, the Congress appears to have taken a clear lead, though the BRS remains within striking distance.

🗳️ Exit Poll Results (Jubilee Hills Bypoll 2025)

Survey Agency Congress (%) BRS (%) BJP (%) Remarks Chanakya Strategies 46 43 6 Congress slightly ahead People’s Pulse 48 41 6 Comfortable Congress lead Naganna Survey 47 41 8 Congress maintains edge Operation Chanakya — — — Congress projected to win by 8,000 votes JANMINE Survey 42.5 41.5 11.5 Tight contest between Congress & BRS HMR Survey Lead for Congress — — Congress favored Smart Poll Survey Lead for Congress — — Congress holds advantage

If these projections hold true, the Jubilee Hills bypoll could mark a significant boost for the ruling Congress in Telangana, while the BRS looks to narrow the gap in its former stronghold. The official results will be declared after vote counting on November 14.