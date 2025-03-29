Karan Veer Mehra Turns Cheerleader as Chum Darang Walks the Ramp During Lakme Fashion Week

Mumbai: ‘Bigg Boss 18’ contestant Chum Darang made her ramp debut during the Lakme Fashion Week 2025 X FDCI.

Chum walked for renowned designers Saaksha & Kinni, whose collection drew inspiration from Gujarat’s iconic Adalaj Stepwell. She dazzled the audience in a strapless, breezy outfit complemented by a matching bandana.

Also Read: Viral: Woman Suffers from Stomach Pain for 17 Years, X-Ray Reveals Shocking Truth

Chum Darang Shares Her First Ramp Walk Experience

Speaking about her experience, Chum said, “My experience was amazing because this was my first ramp walk, and I really enjoyed it. The dress I am wearing is by Saaksha & Kinni—this is so me, I loved it, I loved my first experience.”

How Nervous Was Chum Darang?

When asked about her nervousness, she replied, “I had the whole support system with me, so I was nervous, but not too much.”

Chum Darang on Fashion and Style

Sharing her views on fashion, Chum stated, “Fashion comes from within, like beauty comes from within. It’s not so important that you follow the trend; you become the trend.”

Explaining the difference between style and fashion, she added, “Style is very personal, fashion is what goes around.”

Karan Veer Mehra’s Adorable Gesture for Chum

Karan Veer Mehra, who gained attention for his close bond with Chum during ‘Bigg Boss 18,’ was spotted cheering for her from the audience.

As Chum walked the ramp, Karan started whistling and recording the moment on his phone. In response, Chum blew a flying kiss towards Karan from the ramp, winning hearts.

Karan Veer Mehra on Chum and Ishaan Khattar’s Ramp Walk

Commenting on Chum and Ishaan Khattar walking the ramp, Karan said, “It felt really great to see Chum and Ishaan walk—they are really good friends of mine. Even I was feeling like walking the ramp—hope I also get to do it soon.