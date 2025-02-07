Karnataka High Court Quashes Plea for CBI Probe Against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Case

Bengaluru: In a significant legal victory for Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court’s Dharwad Bench, led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, dismissed a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

The verdict, delivered on Friday, provides relief to the Chief Minister and his wife, B.M. Parvathi, who were named as the first and second accused in the case, respectively.

Court Reserves Verdict, Dismisses Petition

The High Court had reserved its judgment on January 27, 2025, after hearing arguments from both the petitioner and respondents.

The case, brought forward by Snehamayi Krishna, accused Siddaramaiah of misusing his political influence to secure compensation for 14 sites in his wife’s name in exchange for 3 acres and 16 guntas of land acquired by MUDA.

The petitioner had objected to the Karnataka Lokayukta’s ongoing investigation and instead demanded a CBI inquiry. However, the court ruled against this plea, allowing the Lokayukta to continue its probe and submit a further report.

Petitioner’s Response and Future Legal Action

Following the ruling, petitioner Snehamayi Krishna called the judgment a “temporary setback” and confirmed that an appeal would be filed once the official order sheet was available.

Krishna’s legal team has hinted at approaching the Supreme Court if necessary, arguing that an independent central agency should handle the case due to the involvement of high-ranking government officials.

Legal Arguments in Court

The hearing saw intense legal debates, with six prominent lawyers arguing the case, citing Supreme Court precedents and legal frameworks governing investigations of political figures.

Arguments in Favor of a CBI Probe:

Arguments Against a CBI Probe:

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Enters the Scene

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated its own probe into the MUDA case. The agency has issued summons to B.M. Parvathi and Karnataka Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, seeking their presence for questioning.

Political and Legal Implications

The Karnataka High Court’s decision to quash the CBI probe plea is a major legal win for CM Siddaramaiah, but the MUDA controversy is far from over. With the Lokayukta investigation still ongoing and the ED now involved, the case is expected to remain a significant issue in Karnataka’s political landscape.

Key Takeaways: