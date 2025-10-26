Kavitha Launches ‘Jagruthi Janambaata’ in Nizamabad, Questions Her Defeat and Calls for Introspection Among BRS Cadre

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president K. Kavitha on Saturday launched the “Jagruthi Janambaata” programme at the Telangana Jagruthi office in Nizamabad and delivered an emotionally charged speech questioning her political isolation and the circumstances behind her electoral defeat.

Addressing a large gathering of supporters, Kavitha wondered aloud, “Was my defeat in Nizamabad a result of a conspiracy or not?” and urged BRS workers to introspect. “I worked for 20 years for KCR, for Telangana, for TRS and BRS. Yet, I was sidelined after being targeted through internal conspiracies. Now, I am charting my own path,” she said.

Expressing her emotional connection with the district, Kavitha said, “As the daughter-in-law and child of this soil, I have returned seeking your blessings. I couldn’t visit Nizamabad for the past five months due to political developments, but being back here brings me immense happiness. This is my land, my home, and one day I will merge into this very soil.”

She recalled that her affection for Nizamabad never faded despite living away. “Wherever I go in the country, my heart beats for this land,” she said, while reminding the audience of the district’s unique history—from being the birthplace of RSS founder Hedgewar in Kandakuru to witnessing fierce encounters in its forests.

Highlighting Nizamabad’s political significance, Kavitha noted that the district had always stood at the forefront of ideological movements and had given the BRS its first ZP Chairman victory, which boosted the Telangana movement’s momentum.

“I was elected to Parliament because of your love and trust. I worked with dignity to bring good name to Nizamabad and the party. You blessed BRS to victory in every seat,” she said, recalling her journey that began at the age of 27 during the Telangana movement.

However, Kavitha lamented that despite her loyalty, she faced betrayal. “I never acted against the BRS, yet conspiracies were hatched to expel me. Even small children here can tell you what really happened. I endured humiliation out of respect for my father and love for the party, but the pain of being cast out remains,” she said.

Kavitha declared that she has now begun a new journey with the blessings of the people. “This first step of my new path begins from my own soil. Our women work hard in every sphere, but governments have failed to support them. This government has not even delivered the ₹2,500 pension it promised. We must fight for our rights,” she asserted.

She came down heavily on the Revanth Reddy government, accusing it of ignoring the needs of women, unemployed youth, and martyrs’ families. “Over the last decade, we achieved some progress, but justice and recognition for the families of Telangana martyrs still remain unfulfilled. Until every martyr’s family receives ₹1 crore compensation, and every activist is given an identity card and pension like freedom fighters, our movement will continue,” she vowed.

Calling for a broader social movement, Kavitha said she would interact with intellectuals, students, and all sections of society under the “Jagruthi Janambaata” initiative to ensure development with self-respect for everyone.

She also criticized the deteriorating state of public health and education. “The condition of the Nizamabad Government Hospital is deplorable. In Gurukulam schools, suicides, rat bites, and assaults are being reported. The Revanth Reddy government should be ashamed for failing to ensure even basic safety and food for students,” she said, questioning why PCC president Mahesh Goud had remained silent on these issues.

“We are not asking for gold or the sky—we just want proper food, education, jobs, and healthcare,” she emphasized, appealing to people to continue their support. “I believe your blessings will stay with me as I walk this new path,” she concluded amid applause.