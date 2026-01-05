Kavitha Targets BRS in Farewell Council Speech, Raises Questions on Party’s Internal Democracy

Hyderabad: In a dramatic development at the Telangana Legislative Council, Kavitha announced that her speech on Monday would be her last in the Council. Addressing members during the session, Kavitha made a series of sharp and emotional remarks about her political journey, internal party issues, and her future plans, stating clearly that she would return to active politics as a “strong force”.

She formally appealed to the Chairman to accept her resignation, underlining that she was stepping out “as a person with self-respect,” while keeping the door open for a fresh political comeback.

Kavitha’s Last Speech in Telangana Legislative Council

Speaking in the House, Kavitha said this moment marked the end of her role in the Council but not the end of her political life. She asserted that her experiences had only strengthened her resolve and promised to re-enter public life with greater determination.

Her comments immediately drew attention across political circles in Hyderabad, as they hinted at a major shift in Telangana politics.

Kalvakuntla Kavitha breaks down in the Telangana Legislative Council



“My fight is for self-respect and not for wealth. I swear by the God I believe in and by my two sons,” K Kavitha said as she hit out at the Congress for spinning false narratives around her rift with the BRS. pic.twitter.com/eq2e2Axwjz — Kalvakuntla Kavitha Office (@OfficeOfKavitha) January 5, 2026

Sharp Criticism of BRS Leadership

Kavitha launched a direct attack on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), alleging lack of internal democracy and moral leadership. She said she never agreed with the renaming of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to BRS and questioned what the party achieved by moving into national politics.

According to her, party leaders failed to stand by her during difficult times, including when central agencies acted against her. She stated that she fought legal battles for three years on her own, without support from senior leadership.

Allegations Against Senior Leaders

In one of her strongest statements, Kavitha accused Harish Rao of corruption and described the BRS party constitution as “a big joke”. She alleged that the party was being run without ethics and transparency.

Kavitha also questioned why senior leaders remained silent when party chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was criticised, asking whether a party that cannot protect its own leader can truly function effectively.

Suspension Without Explanation, Says Kavitha

Kavitha revealed that she was suspended from the party without even being asked for an explanation. Emphasising her integrity, she said she had no dispute over assets and that her only concern was self-respect.

“I swear on my two sons, my fight is not for positions but for dignity,” she said in an emotional statement.

Claims of No Internal Democracy in BRS

Listing multiple issues, Kavitha said some leaders held personal grudges against her and that internal democracy no longer existed in the BRS. She stressed that she never joined politics for posts and that she consistently questioned corruption within the government.

She cited examples such as:

Collectorate buildings in Siddipet and Sircilla being submerged during rains

and being submerged during rains Failure to reopen the Bodhan Sugar Factory even after Telangana’s formation

even after Telangana’s formation Alleged irregularities linked to sand mining

Lack of financial assistance to affected activists

Role of Telangana Jagruti and Bathukamma

Kavitha reminded the House that she entered politics through Telangana Jagruti Sanstha, working independently during the Telangana movement. She highlighted her role in promoting the Bathukamma festival at a wider level and said she earned her political recognition through grassroots work, not party favors.

She also recalled resigning from her chairperson post on September 3, calling it a principled decision.

Future Political Signals

In a surprising remark, Kavitha suggested that the BRS should merge with the Congress, claiming that grassroots voices were not reaching KCR. She reiterated that she never begged for tickets or positions and worked across party lines for Telangana’s cause.

Concluding her speech, Kavitha said that while previous rulers were responsible for certain issues like water contamination, the present leadership was continuing the same mistakes.

Her farewell address has triggered intense debate, with many seeing it as the beginning of a new political chapter rather than an exit.

