‘Karma Hits Back’: Kavitha’s Tweet Sparks Storm After BRS Defeat in Jubilee Hills — Who Was She Targeting?

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruti president and MLC K. Kavitha sparked a political storm on Friday with a cryptic and controversial tweet posted soon after the Jubilee Hills by-election results were declared. Her brief message, “Karma hits back!!”, has triggered intense speculation across the state’s political circles.

The ambiguous remark has left leaders guessing about its intended target. Was Kavitha referring to the BRS defeat in Jubilee Hills? Was it aimed at someone within her former party? Political observers say the timing of the tweet—posted immediately after the BRS lost a key seat—has fueled multiple interpretations.

Kavitha, who was suspended from the BRS recently, has been openly critical of both the ruling Congress and her former party, as well as the BJP, through her Janam Pata outreach program. Reports also suggest she may be preparing to launch her own political outfit soon. Adding to the controversy, Kavitha recently made sharp allegations against former minister Harish Rao and MP Santosh Kumar, which further widened internal rifts within the BRS.

The Jubilee Hills bypoll outcome has intensified discussions within BRS circles. The seat, once represented by the late Maganti Gopinath, slipped out of the party’s hands as Congress candidate Naveen Yadav secured a majority of nearly 24,000 votes. This is the second consecutive by-election loss for the BRS in Hyderabad.

Karma hits back !!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) November 14, 2025

Last year, the BRS lost the Secunderabad Cantonment by-election triggered by the tragic death of MLA Lasya Nandita. The Congress candidate, Srigansh—who had earlier switched from the BJP—won the seat. With the latest defeat in Jubilee Hills, the party has lost two of its own sitting seats in back-to-back bypolls, sparking concerns among BRS leaders about the party’s shrinking influence in Hyderabad.

As BRS struggles to regain its footing, Kavitha’s provocative “Karma” tweet has only added more fuel to the already heated political debate.