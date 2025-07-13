KTM Launches Updated Adventure X 390 in India

Pune: Austrian premium motorcycle manufacturer KTM has reintroduced the updated Adventure X 390 in the Indian market. Known for its high-performance and adventure-ready bikes, KTM continues to expand its footprint in India with this refreshed model.

Available in Two Variants with Competitive Pricing

The updated KTM Adventure X 390 will be available in two variants:

Standard variant priced at ₹3,03,125

priced at Higher-spec variant priced at ₹3,52,825

These prices are ex-showroom Pune.

Packed with Advanced Features

The upgraded Adventure X 390 model comes equipped with several premium features, enhancing both safety and riding comfort. Some of the key features include:

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Cruise Control

Advanced Braking Technology

These features make the Adventure X 390 a strong contender in the mid-range adventure motorcycle segment.

Ideal for Long Rides and Off-Road Adventures

With KTM’s reputation for rugged builds and reliable performance, the Adventure X 390 is well-suited for touring enthusiasts and off-road riders. The inclusion of cruise control further enhances its appeal for long-distance travel.

KTM Strengthens Its Presence in Indian Market

KTM continues to cater to the growing demand for adventure and touring motorcycles in India. The reintroduction of the Adventure X 390 is expected to draw interest from both seasoned riders and new buyers looking for a feature-rich, powerful bike.