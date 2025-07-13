Pulsar N150 Removed from Lineup by Bajaj – Is This the Real Reason?

New Delhi: Popular two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has reportedly discontinued the Pulsar N150 motorcycle from its lineup. The model has now been removed from the company’s official website, strongly indicating its exit from the market.

Pulsar N150 Launched in September 2023

The Bajaj Pulsar N150 was launched in September 2023, but its short market run has raised eyebrows in the automotive industry. According to market analysts, the underwhelming sales performance might have influenced Bajaj’s decision to pull the plug on this model.

Sales Decline May Be the Reason Behind Discontinuation

Sales figures reveal that in May 2024, combined sales of Pulsar Classic and N150 reached 15,937 units, compared to 29,386 units during the same period in 2023. This sharp decline suggests that the Pulsar N150 did not meet sales expectations, leading the company to discontinue it.

Pulsar 150 Classic Could Be Next

Rumors are circulating that Bajaj may soon discontinue the Pulsar 150 Classic as well. However, the company has not made any official announcement regarding this move.

Pulsar N150: Engine and Specifications

The Bajaj Pulsar N150 was powered by a 149.68cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine that delivered:

14.3 BHP of power

13.5 Nm of torque

5-speed gearbox

The bike was designed to perform efficiently in various weather conditions.

Features and Safety Equipment

Key features of the Pulsar N150 included:

Single-channel ABS (Anti-lock Braking System)

Front disc brake and rear drum brake

17-inch alloy wheels

Fully digital instrument cluster showing mileage, speed, battery level, and more

Price and Future Outlook

The starting price of the Bajaj Pulsar N150 was approximately ₹1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Reports suggest that Bajaj may soon introduce an updated version of this model, potentially addressing the shortcomings of its predecessor.