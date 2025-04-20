KTR Slams Congress for Broken Promises, Confirms By-Elections in Telangana

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) took a strong stance against the Congress party on Sunday, accusing it of betraying the trust of the voters in Telangana. Speaking at Telangana Bhavan, KTR claimed that the Congress government had failed to deliver on its promises, leaving the people of the state feeling “cheated.”

In a sharp critique, KTR stated, “What happened to the promises made for BCs, SCs, and the youth? Were these commitments just for show?” His comments came on the heels of several leaders from Rajendranagar joining the BRS party, further strengthening the party’s influence in the region.

By-Elections in Chevella and Rajendranagar Confirmed: KTR

KTR also confirmed that by-elections will definitely take place in Chevella and Rajendranagar constituencies. The BRS working president emphasized that the BRS will secure a victory in both constituencies, and the elections will occur within this year itself. This statement contrasts with the earlier remarks made by Revanth Reddy, who had declared that no by-elections would take place in Telangana. KTR remarked that Revanth’s statement was contradicted by a Supreme Court judgment that seemed to indicate a different outcome.

KTR Targets Congress for Deceiving the Public

Highlighting the failure of the Congress-led government, KTR took to the media, remarking that the Congress government had made 420 promises, yet failed to deliver. He emphasized the gap between what was promised and what had been achieved, further intensifying the growing frustration among the people of Telangana.

“KCR is the only leader who speaks for the people. The Congress government has betrayed the trust of the voters by making empty promises that have not been fulfilled,” KTR added, referring to the unkept promises regarding the welfare of backward classes (BCs), scheduled castes (SCs), and the youth.

Warangal Sabha to Mobilize BRS Support

KTR also called on BRS supporters to come forward and participate in the upcoming Warangal Sabha, where arrangements are being made for the meeting in a massive 1,250-acre area. He added that the event would be a show of strength for the BRS party, ensuring that the hearts of both Congress and BJP supporters would “slip.”

The BRS has continuously emphasized its dedication to the development of Telangana and has positioned itself as the primary alternative to the Congress-led government.