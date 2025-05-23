Late-Night Horror in Hyderabad: Man Robbed by Fake Finance Agents

Hyderabad: A disturbing case of robbery and impersonation has surfaced in Hyderabad, where two unidentified men posing as bike finance agents assaulted and extorted money from a man late at night.

Mohd Abdul Basheer, an AC technician from Moinabad, lodged a complaint with the Attapur Police, alleging that on the night of May 20, he was accosted by two men near the Kala Hanuman Temple while riding his uncle’s motorcycle from Mehdipatnam to Aramghar.

Victim Claims Robbers Pretended to Be Finance Agents

According to the complaint, the assailants stopped Abdul Basheer and falsely claimed that the bike had pending finance payments. When they attempted to snatch the bike keys, Basheer resisted, leading to an argument. The duo allegedly abused him and forcibly took ₹2,500 in cash, then fled the scene, leaving the motorcycle behind.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the incident, Basheer approached the Attapur Police Station on Thursday, and a case has been registered under relevant sections. Police officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the suspects.

“We have taken the complaint seriously and are examining CCTV footage from the area to trace the accused,” a police official said.

Residents Advised to Stay Alert

This incident adds to the growing concern over criminals impersonating finance recovery agents to carry out assaults and robberies in the city. Police have urged residents to verify credentials before engaging with any individuals claiming to be from loan or recovery agencies.