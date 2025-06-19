Lava Storm Lite 5G Launched in India at ₹7,999: Specs, Features & Sale Details

New Delhi: Indian smartphone brand Lava has expanded its affordable 5G smartphone lineup with the launch of the Lava Storm Lite 5G. Priced at just ₹7,999, the device is now available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India, making it one of the most budget-friendly 5G smartphones in the country.

The Storm Lite 5G is part of Lava’s new Storm series, which also includes the Lava Storm Play, and both target consumers looking for value-packed devices under the ₹10,000 price segment.

Lava Storm Lite 5G: Pricing and Availability

Launch Price: ₹7,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant)

₹7,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant) Platform: Available exclusively on Amazon India

Available exclusively on Offers: Introductory launch pricing, available for a limited time

With its competitive pricing, the Lava Storm Lite 5G aims to capture the attention of entry-level buyers looking to switch to 5G connectivity without spending a fortune.

Display and Design

The Storm Lite 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling and enhanced visuals. It sports a clean, ergonomic design with minimal bezels and comes with IP64 certification, offering resistance against dust and splashes.

Performance and Processor

Powering the Lava Storm Lite 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Lava claims it is the first smartphone in India to use this chipset, with Antutu scores above 400,000, indicating solid day-to-day performance.

Key Highlights:

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

MediaTek Dimensity 6300 RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM + 64GB/128GB (expandable)

4GB RAM + 64GB/128GB (expandable) OS: Android 14 (1 major update + 2 years security patches)

Android 14 (1 major update + 2 years security patches) Connectivity: Full support for all Indian 5G bands

Camera Features

For photography, the phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup:

Primary Camera: 50MP with Sony IMX752 sensor

50MP with Secondary Lens: 2MP ultra-wide-angle

2MP ultra-wide-angle Front Camera: 5MP selfie shooter

These features make it suitable for basic photography and social media use, especially in good lighting conditions.

Battery and Charging

The Lava Storm Lite 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C. The large battery ensures extended usage, ideal for heavy multimedia consumers and gamers on a budget.

Security and Additional Features

Biometrics: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner & Face unlock

Side-mounted & Build Quality: IP64 dust and water resistance

IP64 dust and water resistance Ports: USB Type-C

USB Type-C Audio: Standard loudspeaker with decent output

📌 Lava Storm Lite 5G: Full Specifications at a Glance