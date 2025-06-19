Lava Storm Lite 5G Launched in India at ₹7,999: Specs, Features & Sale Details
New Delhi: Indian smartphone brand Lava has expanded its affordable 5G smartphone lineup with the launch of the Lava Storm Lite 5G. Priced at just ₹7,999, the device is now available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India, making it one of the most budget-friendly 5G smartphones in the country.
The Storm Lite 5G is part of Lava’s new Storm series, which also includes the Lava Storm Play, and both target consumers looking for value-packed devices under the ₹10,000 price segment.
Lava Storm Lite 5G: Pricing and Availability
- Launch Price: ₹7,999 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant)
- Platform: Available exclusively on Amazon India
- Offers: Introductory launch pricing, available for a limited time
With its competitive pricing, the Lava Storm Lite 5G aims to capture the attention of entry-level buyers looking to switch to 5G connectivity without spending a fortune.
Display and Design
The Storm Lite 5G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smoother scrolling and enhanced visuals. It sports a clean, ergonomic design with minimal bezels and comes with IP64 certification, offering resistance against dust and splashes.
Performance and Processor
Powering the Lava Storm Lite 5G is the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. Lava claims it is the first smartphone in India to use this chipset, with Antutu scores above 400,000, indicating solid day-to-day performance.
Key Highlights:
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- RAM/Storage: 4GB RAM + 64GB/128GB (expandable)
- OS: Android 14 (1 major update + 2 years security patches)
- Connectivity: Full support for all Indian 5G bands
Camera Features
For photography, the phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup:
- Primary Camera: 50MP with Sony IMX752 sensor
- Secondary Lens: 2MP ultra-wide-angle
- Front Camera: 5MP selfie shooter
These features make it suitable for basic photography and social media use, especially in good lighting conditions.
Battery and Charging
The Lava Storm Lite 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging via USB Type-C. The large battery ensures extended usage, ideal for heavy multimedia consumers and gamers on a budget.
Security and Additional Features
- Biometrics: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner & Face unlock
- Build Quality: IP64 dust and water resistance
- Ports: USB Type-C
- Audio: Standard loudspeaker with decent output
📌 Lava Storm Lite 5G: Full Specifications at a Glance
- Display: 6.75″ HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- Cameras: 50MP (rear) + 2MP | 5MP (front)
- Battery: 5,000mAh, 15W fast charging
- OS: Android 14
- Security: Side fingerprint + Face unlock
- Connectivity: Dual 5G, USB-C, IP64 rated
- Price: ₹7,999 (Amazon India)