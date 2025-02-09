Lebanon Orders Army to Retaliate Against Fire from Syria

The Lebanese army has been directed to retaliate against fire originating from Syrian territory along the Syrian Lebanese border. According to a statement from the Lebanese army, President Joseph Aoun issued the order, instructing military units deployed along the northern and eastern borders to respond to attacks targeting Lebanese areas from Syria.

Clashes and Retaliation at the Syrian-Lebanese Border

The Lebanese army has begun responding with “appropriate weapons” following recent clashes, which included shelling and gunfire from Syrian territory. These incidents have led to attacks on several Lebanese areas, prompting a heightened military response. The National News Agency (NNA) reported that Lebanese army forces have deployed to new positions on the outskirts of Hermel, a town near the Syrian border.

Attack on Army Observation Tower and Civilian Casualties

Reports indicate that an army observation tower was hit by an artillery shell from Syria, causing material damage but no casualties. In addition to military targets, civilian areas have been impacted by the cross-border shelling. The Lebanese Red Cross transported eight people to hospitals in Hermel after they were injured in the shelling that struck the towns of Zakiyah, Ard al-Sabea, Sahlat al-Maa, and Qanafez.

Local Municipalities Call for Protection and Action

Municipalities in the Hermel district have called for greater intervention by the Lebanese state to protect civilians, citing repeated attacks on villages by forces from Syria. They emphasized the need for the Lebanese army to take full responsibility for securing the border and ending the ongoing hostilities.

Syrian Military Operations and Smuggling Crackdown

The Syrian interim government has previously stated that it has conducted military operations near the Syria-Lebanon border as part of efforts to dismantle smuggling routes and curb illegal trade activities between the two countries. These actions have been linked to the recent escalation of violence in the region.