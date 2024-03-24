Karnataka

The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has named five working presidents and also formed campaign committee members for its Karnataka unit ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

LS polls: Cong names 5 working presidents, forms campaign committee in Karnataka

Bengaluru: The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has named five working presidents and also formed campaign committee members for its Karnataka unit ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Tanveer Sait, Vinay Kulkarni, G.C. Chandrasekhar, Manjunath Bhandari and Vasanth Kumar have been appointed as the Working Presidents of the Congress’ Karnataka unit, a release noted.

The party has appointed former minister Vinay Kumar Sorake as the chairman of the campaign committee.

Veteran leader L. Hanumantaiah is the co-chairman and Shivajinagar constituency MLA Rizwan Arshad is the vice-chairman of the three-member committee.

Source
IANS
