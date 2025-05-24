Mahalaxmi Gas Subsidy Vanishes for Thousands in Telangana — What’s Going On?

Hyderabad: The Mahalaxmi Scheme, a flagship promise under the Congress government’s six guarantees, is facing serious implementation issues in Hyderabad and surrounding districts. While the scheme ensures a ₹500 cooking gas subsidy per cylinder, many eligible families are yet to receive the promised cash deposits in their bank accounts.

Only 3 Lakh Families Receiving Subsidy Out of Over 24 Lakh Applicants

Of the 40.18 lakh LPG connections spread across Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, and Malkajgiri, nearly 24.74 lakh families have applied for the gas subsidy. However, only 19.10 lakh families possess white ration cards, and just under 3 lakh connections are currently receiving the ₹500 subsidy, according to the Civil Supplies Department.

This means that over 16 lakh families, despite being eligible or having applied, are not receiving any cash benefits — raising serious questions about the transparency and consistency of the scheme.

Cash Deposits Irregular; Beneficiaries Left in the Dark

While some families have seen cash transfers for the gas subsidy in earlier months, payments have stopped abruptly in many cases. Confusion reigns, even among civil supplies officials, who have no clear answer for the delay or halt in disbursal.

Beneficiaries allege that despite using fewer than the maximum 8 cylinders allowed annually under the scheme, they are still not receiving their dues. Officials suspect this could be due to conflicting data on past usage, as the state government is considering three-year cylinder usage records, unlike the Centre’s 12-cylinder annual limit.

Central vs State Subsidy Breakdown

Central Government Subsidy : ₹40.71 per cylinder (credited by default to eligible users)

: ₹40.71 per cylinder (credited by default to eligible users) State Government under Mahalaxmi Scheme : ₹500 per cylinder (excluding central share, paid via DBT)

: ₹500 per cylinder (excluding central share, paid via DBT) Problem: State’s ₹500 share is not consistently reaching beneficiaries

This discrepancy has once again made cooking gas a financial burden for lower-income households who expected relief under the Mahalaxmi promise.