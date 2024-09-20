Maharashtra govt pressuring Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik to resign, claims Danve

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve has claimed that the state government is pressuring Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik to resign for opposing its decisions and not tolerating its “cut practice”.

Danve has written to Governor C P Radhakrishnan raising his concerns and demanding an inquiry.

According to the letter, a copy of which he posted on X on Friday morning, Danve alleged that the state government is putting pressure on the senior IAS official to quit for not agreeing with its decisions.

Sujata Saunik is an upright officer who doesn’t tolerate the Eknath Shinde government’s “cut practice”, claimed Danve, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Danve has claimed in his letter that if Sujata Saunik resigns, her husband and former chief secretary Manoj Saunik will be given a key post. However, it is also being said that if she rejects the proposals, there is a possibility that Manoj Saunik will be framed, he said.

The Sena (UBT) leader has also alleged that female IAS officials V Radha and I A Kundan have been sidelined for disagreeing with the state government’s policies. There is unrest among the IAS officers of the state.

He has also demanded an inquiry into these matters, the letter says.