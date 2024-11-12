Maharashtra

Maharashtra polls: Rs 3.7 crore cash seized in Thane

Acting on a tip, the police raided the bungalow located in Nerul area of Navi Mumbai on Monday night and seized Rs 2.5 crore cash from there, a police official said.

Abdul Wasi12 November 2024 - 10:07
A probe was on to ascertain the source of the money and to whom it belonged, he said.

Thane: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, authorities in Thane district have seized Rs 3.7 crore cash from a builder’s bungalow and a van, officials said on Tuesday.

In another operation, the flying squad and police on Monday seized Rs 1.2 crore from a cash van near Bapgaon when the vehicle was on way from Bhiwandi towards Kalyan, poll officials said.

The authorities stopped the van and found the cash in it. The vehicle occupants could not give a satisfactory proof of the money and hence it was seized, they said.

The state assembly polls are scheduled on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.

Prominent candidates in the fray from Thane city include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

