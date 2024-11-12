ED Conducts Raids in Jharkhand and West Bengal Over Illegal Bangladeshi Infiltration Case

Ranchi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive raids across poll-bound Jharkhand and West Bengal as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation linked to the alleged illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals. Official sources reveal that the ED’s Jharkhand office targeted 17 locations across these two neighboring states.

In September, the ED filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to investigate a suspected instance of infiltration and human trafficking involving Bangladeshi women, leading to the generation of suspected slush funds in Jharkhand.



During recent campaign rallies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several BJP leaders have alleged that the state government’s negligence has facilitated such infiltration, potentially impacting the demographic balance in the tribal regions of Santhal Pargana and Kolhan.

The ED’s enforcement case information report (ECIR) is based on an FIR initially filed by Jharkhand Police in June at the Bariyatu police station in Ranchi. The timing of these raids is noteworthy, as the first phase of Jharkhand’s Assembly elections is set for Wednesday across 43 constituencies, with the second phase for 38 seats scheduled for November 20.