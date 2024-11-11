Congress Came to Power in Telangana with Support of Minorities: CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy credits the support of minorities for Congress’s success in the state. He highlights the importance of unity among all communities for development and justice.

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy credited the support of minorities for the Congress party’s success in coming to power in the state. Speaking at a program to commemorate National Education Day and Minorities Welfare Day at Ravindra Bharati, Revanth Reddy emphasized the significant role minorities have played in the party’s rise to power and in shaping the state’s policies.

In his address, the Chief Minister described Hindus and Muslims as the “two eyes” of the Telangana government, underscoring the importance of unity among all communities for the state’s progress. He assured that the government would continue focusing on strengthening sectors like education, healthcare, and job opportunities with the support of all communities.

Unity Over Division: Modi Parivar vs. Gandhi Parivar

Revanth Reddy also pointed out the ideological divide between the two prominent political families in India – the Modi Parivar and the Gandhi Parivar. He stated that while the Modi Parivar seeks to sow division and instigate animosity among people, the Gandhi Parivar strives for unity and national cohesion.

The Chief Minister highlighted the contributions of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, whose education policies laid the foundation for improved access to quality education across India. “We see Muslims as brothers, as family members, not just as a vote bank,” Revanth Reddy remarked.

Support for Minorities in Telangana Government

Revanth Reddy also addressed the Congress party’s commitment to empowering minorities. He noted that although no MLA from the minority community was elected in the last Assembly elections, the Congress government ensured representation by appointing Shabbir Ali as a government advisor and offering an MLC post to Aamir Ali Khan. Additionally, minorities were provided opportunities in various state corporations.

The Chief Minister added that under the current government, a Minority Officer was appointed in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for the first time since the tenure of former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Appeal to Minorities for National Unity and Justice

Revanth Reddy urged the minority communities to decide whether they wanted to align with the Modi Parivar, which he described as divisive, or the Gandhi Parivar, which focuses on justice, unity, and equal opportunities for all.

He further appealed to minorities to work diligently towards ensuring the success of the Congress party in Maharashtra, stressing that the Congress government is the only one that can deliver justice to all communities across the country.

Launch of TGMREIS Website and Maulana Azad Awards

As part of the event, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy launched the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS) website and an online Integrated Command Centre. The ceremony also saw the presentation of the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad awards to individuals who have made significant contributions to the welfare of minorities and education.

Revanth Reddy concluded by reiterating his government’s commitment to the development of minorities in Telangana and across India, emphasizing the Congress party’s vision of unity and inclusivity for all communities.

For more details on the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad awards and TGMREIS initiatives, visit the official website or contact the relevant authorities.