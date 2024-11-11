TGSRTC Offers 10% Discount on AC Buses for Metro Express Bus Pass Holders

TGSRTC announces a 10% discount on AC bus services for Metro Express and Metro Deluxe bus pass holders. The discount applies to all AC buses traveling within Telangana and other states, valid until January 31, 2025.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a special 10% discount on AC bus services for Metro Express and other bus pass holders, making travel more affordable for commuters. This discount applies to passengers holding Metro Express, Metro Deluxe, Green Metro, and Airport Pushpak bus passes, as well as those using passes for AC services like Lahari, Rajdhani, Garuda Plus, e-Garuda, and other AC buses.

The 10% discount will be available for all TGSRTC AC buses traveling within Telangana and to other states. This initiative aims to offer convenience and savings for regular bus pass holders, particularly those traveling during weekends to their hometowns.

Also Read: Internal Rift in Telangana BJP Over MLC Ticket Distribution

How to Avail the 10% Discount

To avail the 10% discount, bus pass holders can make advance reservations through the official TGSRTC website, tgsrtcbus.in. This offer is valid until January 31, 2025.

TGSRTC’s Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, highlighted that there are around 70,000 Metro Express bus pass holders in Hyderabad, many of whom travel on weekends. This initiative is designed to provide better service and savings for these commuters.

For more details on how to avail the discount and to make reservations, passengers are encouraged to visit the official TGSRTC website.

Benefits of the TGSRTC Discount Scheme

Discount on AC Services : 10% off on all AC buses, including Lahari, Rajdhani, Garuda Plus, e-Garuda, and more.

: 10% off on all AC buses, including Lahari, Rajdhani, Garuda Plus, e-Garuda, and more. Available for Multiple Pass Holders : Applicable to Metro Express, Metro Deluxe, Green Metro, and Airport Pushpak bus pass holders.

: Applicable to Metro Express, Metro Deluxe, Green Metro, and Airport Pushpak bus pass holders. Valid for Travel Across Telangana and Other States : Discount applies to both local and interstate routes.

: Discount applies to both local and interstate routes. Advance Booking: Passengers can book tickets in advance via the TGSRTC website for seamless travel.

This move by TGSRTC aims to make long-distance travel more economical for regular commuters and promote greater use of public transportation in the city.