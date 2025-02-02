Maharashtra: Seven Dead, 15 Injured in Bus Accident

Mumbai: A tragic accident claimed the lives of seven people, including two children, and left over 15 others injured after a luxury bus plunged into a 200-foot gorge on the Nashik-Gujarat Highway early Sunday morning.

Driver Lost Control Near Saputara Hill Station

Superintendent of Police SG Patil confirmed that the accident took place when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle near Saputara hill station in Maharashtra.

Pilgrims Were Traveling from Trimbakeshwar to Dwarka

The ill-fated bus was carrying 48 pilgrims from Maharashtra’s Trimbakeshwar and was headed towards Dwarka, Gujarat. The passengers belonged to the districts of Guna, Shivpuri, and Ashoknagar in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the pilgrims were on a religious journey visiting various sacred sites across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. They were traveling in a convoy of four buses, one of which met with the accident.

Rescue Operations Completed, Injured Undergoing Treatment

Officials confirmed that the rescue operation has been completed, and the injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Further investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.