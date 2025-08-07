Mahbubnagar Collector Stays Overnight at Minority Gurukul Girls School to Promote Safety & Empowerment

Mahbubnagar: In a commendable initiative to promote safety, awareness, and confidence among girl students, Mahbubnagar District Collector Vijayendra Booinapalli visited the Telangana Minority Gurukul Girls School located in Bhagiratha Colony on Wednesday night and spent the night on campus.

The Collector was accompanied by female officials and staff from the Bharosa Centre, as they interacted with the students, creating awareness on the POCSO Act, life skills development, and the crucial understanding of good touch and bad touch.

During the session, Collector Vijayendra emphasized the importance of vigilance, especially with familiar or close individuals. The students were encouraged to be strong and to immediately report any incidents of sexual harassment or inappropriate physical contact to their parents or teachers.

The session also focused on personality development, with practical advice to empower young girls in both academic and personal growth areas.

Later, the Collector had dinner with the students and stayed overnight in the Gurukul premises, engaging in meaningful conversations to understand their concerns and living conditions.

Prominent officials present included Shankarachari from the Minority Welfare Department, Zarina Begum from the Department of Women and Child Welfare, and several others who lent their support to this unique outreach effort.

This overnight stay was not just symbolic, but a strong message of commitment towards student welfare, safety, and empowerment in residential schools.

