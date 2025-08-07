Telangana

Mahbubnagar Collector Stays Overnight at Minority Gurukul Girls School to Promote Safety & Empowerment

In a commendable initiative to promote safety, awareness, and confidence among girl students, Mahbubnagar District Collector Vijayendra Booinapalli visited the Telangana Minority Gurukul Girls School located in Bhagiratha Colony on Wednesday night and spent the night on campus.

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui7 August 2025 - 16:35
Mahbubnagar: In a commendable initiative to promote safety, awareness, and confidence among girl students, Mahbubnagar District Collector Vijayendra Booinapalli visited the Telangana Minority Gurukul Girls School located in Bhagiratha Colony on Wednesday night and spent the night on campus.

The Collector was accompanied by female officials and staff from the Bharosa Centre, as they interacted with the students, creating awareness on the POCSO Act, life skills development, and the crucial understanding of good touch and bad touch.

During the session, Collector Vijayendra emphasized the importance of vigilance, especially with familiar or close individuals. The students were encouraged to be strong and to immediately report any incidents of sexual harassment or inappropriate physical contact to their parents or teachers.

The session also focused on personality development, with practical advice to empower young girls in both academic and personal growth areas.

Later, the Collector had dinner with the students and stayed overnight in the Gurukul premises, engaging in meaningful conversations to understand their concerns and living conditions.

Prominent officials present included Shankarachari from the Minority Welfare Department, Zarina Begum from the Department of Women and Child Welfare, and several others who lent their support to this unique outreach effort.

This overnight stay was not just symbolic, but a strong message of commitment towards student welfare, safety, and empowerment in residential schools.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
