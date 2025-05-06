Mahindra To Unveil New Gen Bolero Platform and Details Out
Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India's leading SUV manufacturers, is gearing up to make major waves in the automotive market in FY2026.
The company plans to launch three new ICE-powered SUVs and two electric vehicles (EVs). Among the most anticipated is the next-generation Mahindra Bolero, set to arrive with modern updates and a completely new platform.
Mahindra’s New Flexible Architecture (NFA) to Debut on August 15, 2025
According to reports, Mahindra will unveil its New Flexible Architecture (NFA) on India’s 78th Independence Day – August 15, 2025. This modular platform is expected to underpin the next-gen Bolero as well as its all-electric sibling. The NFA will support a wide range of powertrains, including petrol, diesel, hybrid, and EV options.
Next-Gen Mahindra Bolero Launch Timeline
Though no official launch date has been confirmed by Mahindra, sources indicate that the next-gen Bolero will debut in 2026. Additionally, a Bolero-based electric SUV is also in the pipeline and is expected to launch around the same time. The current Bolero, a rural favorite, will likely be phased out along with the slow-selling Bolero Neo.
What Is the New NFA Platform?
The NFA (New Flexible Architecture) will be a monocoque platform, replacing the ladder-frame chassis of the current Bolero. The new platform is modular and highly versatile, allowing Mahindra to develop multiple body styles, including SUVs, Coupes, and Pick-ups. It will be built to handle petrol, diesel, hybrid, and electric powertrains, offering enhanced flexibility for future Mahindra models.
Reports suggest that Mahindra plans to manufacture 1.2 lakh units of NFA-based vehicles annually at its Chakan facility, with a new Greenfield plant expected by FY2028.
Expected Features and Specifications of Next-Gen Bolero
The next-generation Mahindra Bolero is expected to retain its rugged appeal while offering several modern upgrades:
- Powertrain Options: 1.5L turbo diesel, 2.2L turbo diesel, and 2.0L turbo petrol engines.
- Variants: A sub-4 meter 5-seater and a long-wheelbase (LWB) 9-seater version.
- Tech Features: Touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity.
- Safety Enhancements: Six airbags, better crash protection, and improved safety tech.
- Refinement: Significantly improved NVH (Noise, Vibration & Harshness) levels for a more comfortable ride.
Mahindra Bolero EV Also in Development
Alongside the ICE version, Mahindra is also developing a Bolero EV, which is expected to cater to the growing demand for electric SUVs in India. Built on the same NFA platform, the Bolero EV will offer an eco-friendly alternative without compromising the rugged utility the Bolero name is known for.