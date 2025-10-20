Mamata Banerjee stresses communal harmony while extending Diwali greetings

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended Diwali greetings, urging people to uphold unity and communal harmony across the country. “Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali! May the light of diyas and the spirit of this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to all, and inspire unity and harmony in our communities,” said the Chief Minister in a social media post on Monday morning. In the recent past, wishing the people on an occasion, the Chief Minister had been focusing on socio-political issues like communal harmony and linguistic unity, among others.

These subjects are invariably woven into her social media messages while paying homage to iconic personalities from West Bengal. Her greeting message on Monday on the occasion of Diwali, which also coincides with Kali Puja, was no different in that way. Meanwhile, BJP’s state president in West Bengal and the party’s Rajya Sabha member, Samik Bhattacharya, had also tried to convey a subtle socio-political message through his Kali Puja greeting.

He said that in the current times of weary life and overburdened mind, Goddess Kali appears as the reliever. “When life grows weary, the mind overburdened — then it is Ma who is our courage, strength, and refuge. On this auspicious day, in the light of Ma Shyama’s compassion, may all inauspiciousness, all darkness, be dispelled. May auspicious thoughts, peace, and light awaken in every soul,” Bhattacharya said in his social media message.

The leader of the opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, also posted Kali Puja and Diwali greetings messages on Monday. He sought the blessings of Goddess Kali to overcome hurdles in life. “May Maa Kali bless you with the courage to face all the challenges and overcome all the hurdles in your life. Warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Kali Puja,” Adhikari said.