Hyderabad: Fake Aadhaar, Forged Tickets: Haryana Man Caught at Shamshabad Airport, Sent to Jail

Hyderabad: In a significant security incident at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad, a man from Haryana was apprehended for attempting to travel using fake documents, including a forged Aadhaar card.

CISF Intercepts Suspect During Security Check

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) intercepted the suspect, identified as Amit Kumar, during a routine security screening while he was preparing to board a flight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. He had arrived at Shamshabad airport from Agra and was in transit when officials grew suspicious of his identity.

Fake Aadhaar and Bluetooth Devices Recovered

Upon thorough verification, CISF personnel discovered that Amit Kumar was carrying a forged Aadhaar card, fraudulent tickets, and Bluetooth-enabled documents registered under a false name. The materials appeared to have been intended to mislead authorities and facilitate unauthorized travel.

Case Registered; Police Launch Investigation

The CISF promptly handed over the suspect and seized materials to the local police. The Shamshabad Airport Police registered a case under relevant sections pertaining to forgery, impersonation, and misuse of government documents.

14-Day Judicial Custody Ordered

Following preliminary interrogation, the police produced Amit Kumar before a magistrate, who ordered 14 days of judicial remand. Further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the use of fake identity and whether the suspect is part of a larger network involved in document forgery or human trafficking.

Airport Security on High Alert

This incident has once again highlighted the vigilance of CISF officials and the importance of stringent airport security protocols. Authorities are now verifying if similar attempts have been made recently and are expected to enhance scrutiny of travel documents at all key transit points.