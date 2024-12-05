Man enters set of Salman Khan’s upcoming film, threatens his bodyguard

Mumbai: A man was detained after he entered the set of Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s upcoming film here and threatened his bodyguard using the name of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police said on Thursday.

Khan was not present on the set in Shivaji Park area on Wednesday when the incident took place, an official said. The accused, against whom a non-cognisable or `NC’ complaint was registered, is a junior artist working in the film industry, he said.

As he walked onto the set, a bodyguard stopped him and asked what he was doing there, said the police official. They had an argument, and the accused threatened him to use Bishnoi’s name, as per the complaint. Shivaji Park police took the man in custody and registered an NC case for alleged criminal intimidation under section 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

As per preliminary probe, the accused and the bodyguard knew each other and they had some dispute, the official said. In a non-cognizable case, police cannot register a First Information Report or arrest any person unless instructed by a court.

Salman Khan, 58, has received multiple threats from the Bishnoi gang in the past. Two members of the gang allegedly opened fire outside his residence here in April this year. Later, Panvel police also claimed to have uncovered a plot to attack Khan.