Man Who Held 17 Children Hostage for Six Days in Mumbai Dies of Bullet Injuries

Mumbai: A tense hostage situation in Mumbai’s Powai area ended Thursday when police successfully rescued 17 children and two adults from a man identified as Rohit Arya, who later died from bullet injuries sustained during the standoff.

The ordeal began when Arya, a schoolteacher from Nagpur, lured around 100 students to RA Studio for what was presented as a web series audition. He selected 17 children and held them hostage on the ground and first floors of the studio for six days.

Authorities said Arya appeared mentally unstable and, prior to the rescue, posted a video on social media explaining his motives. In the video, he insisted that he was not a terrorist and had no desire for money. “I want to speak to a few people and ask questions. I have simple moral and ethical demands,” Arya said. “If I am not allowed to do so, I will set this place on fire and die. The children will be unnecessarily traumatised.”

The situation escalated despite police negotiations. After several attempts to reason with him failed, officers staged a tactical entry through the studio bathroom, rescuing all the hostages unharmed. Arya was injured during the operation and was rushed to hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police recovered an air gun and some chemicals at the scene.

Joint Commissioner of Police Satyanarayan confirmed, “All the children are safe and have been reunited with their families.” Efforts are now underway to provide psychological counseling to the children and mental health evaluation for Arya.

This incident has left authorities seeking clarity on Arya’s motives, while praising the coordinated response of the police and fire brigade teams in preventing a potential tragedy.