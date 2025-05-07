Maruti Ertiga 7-Seater to Launch Soon: Offers 28KM Mileage and Premium Interior

If you’re planning to buy a 7-seater four-wheeler for your family that combines style, space, mileage, and performance, then the upcoming Maruti Ertiga might be your ideal pick. Known for its practicality and reliability, the Ertiga is all set to hit the market with exciting updates.

Maruti Ertiga Features: Packed with Modern Tech

The new Maruti Ertiga 7-seater will come equipped with a host of advanced features to enhance the driving experience. Key features include:

Touchscreen Infotainment System

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Automatic Climate Control

Rear AC Vents for all passengers

Premium Music System

LED Headlights

Multiple Airbags for safety

These features make the Ertiga not just a family car, but a smart, tech-savvy MPV suited for both city commutes and long trips.

Powerful Engine and Impressive 28 KM Mileage

Under the hood, the Maruti Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that promises strong performance with excellent fuel efficiency. Maruti claims that this upgraded Ertiga will deliver a mileage of up to 28 KM/L, making it one of the most fuel-efficient 7-seater MPVs in the market.

Maruti Ertiga Price in India: Starting from ₹8 Lakh

The expected starting price of the new Maruti Ertiga 7-seater is around ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom). This competitive pricing, combined with its features and performance, positions the Ertiga as a value-for-money option in the MPV segment.