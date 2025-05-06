MG Windsor Pro Electric SUV Launch: What’s New? Price, Battery & ADAS Features Explained

New Delhi: JSW MG Motor India has officially launched the Windsor Pro, an upgraded version of its popular electric vehicle (EV), the MG Windsor, which has already crossed 20,000-unit sales in just seven months since its debut in September 2024.

The Windsor Pro arrives with a larger battery, enhanced driving range, and premium feature additions, making it one of the most anticipated EVs of 2025.

MG Windsor Pro: Bigger Battery, Longer Range

The biggest upgrade in the Windsor Pro is its 52.9kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, a significant jump from the Windsor’s 38kWh unit. With this enhancement, the Windsor Pro is expected to offer a range of over 450km on a single full charge, compared to the 332km (ARAI-certified) range of its predecessor.

The electric motor remains unchanged—a 136PS/200Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor—ensuring reliable performance with improved efficiency due to the larger battery.

Windsor Pro: New High-Tech Features

MG has equipped the Windsor Pro with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering 12 safety features including:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Departure Warning

Traffic Jam Assist

Additionally, the Windsor Pro will support vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging technologies, allowing it to share power with other devices or EVs.

Design and Interior Enhancements

Though no major design changes are expected, the Windsor Pro will sport new alloy wheels and updated upholstery to add a touch of freshness. It retains premium features like:

LED lighting system

Flush door handles

Aero-lounge seats

15.6-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

and Powered tailgate

60:40 split rear seat with 135-degree recline

These features make it a strong competitor in the premium EV segment.

MG Windsor Pro: Pricing and Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) Model

The MG Windsor Pro is expected to be priced above ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the standard Windsor, the Pro variant may also be available with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) subscription model. For reference, the base Windsor can be purchased at ₹10 lakh with a battery rental of ₹3.9 per kilometre.