President of Jamiat Ulama Telangana & AP, Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmed, Passes Away; Leaders Mourn His Demise

Hyderabad: Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmed, president of Jamiat Ulama Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and a distinguished Islamic scholar, passed away early Sunday morning while performing Fajr prayers. His death marks the loss of one of the most respected religious and social leaders in the region.

Maulana Shabbir Ahmed was a revered scholar and a former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of the undivided Andhra Pradesh. Throughout his life, he worked tirelessly to promote education, social welfare, and economic progress among the Muslim community. Known for his humility and commitment, he dedicated decades to strengthening communal harmony and uplifting the underprivileged.

His Namaz-e-Janaza (funeral prayers) will be held after Asr prayers at Shaheen Markaz in Santosh Nagar, where thousands of followers, religious figures, and public representatives are expected to gather to pay their final respects.

The Maulana’s family has continued his legacy of social and political engagement. His son, Peer Irshad Ahmed Nasir, is a national leader of the Indian Youth Congress and currently serves as National Convener for SC, ST, BC, and Minority Affairs in the All-India Congress Committee (AICC). Another son, Peer Munir Jaber, is actively associated with the Hyderabad Youth Congress.

Expressing deep sorrow, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K.T. Rama Rao described Maulana Shabbir Ahmed as a “renowned Alim-e-Deen and a selfless leader who devoted his life to religious, educational, and social causes.” He further stated, “His tireless efforts for community welfare and his role in protecting religious and national rights under Jamiat Ulama will always be remembered.”

Rama Rao conveyed condolences to the Maulana’s family and to the members of Jamiat Ulama, assuring that the BRS stands in solidarity with them during this time of loss.

The passing of Maulana Hafiz Peer Shabbir Ahmed has been mourned widely across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Many political leaders, community figures, and citizens from all walks of life have expressed their heartfelt condolences, remembering him as a beacon of guidance, compassion, and service to humanity.