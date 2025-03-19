Meerut Murder Horror: Wife and Lover Killed Ex-Merchant Navy Officer, Chopped Body Into 15 Pieces

Meerut: In a horrifying murder case, Meerut police have revealed shocking details about the brutal killing of former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput. His wife, Muskaan Rastogi, and her lover, Sahil Shukla, allegedly conspired to murder him and dispose of his body in a cement-sealed drum.

A Cold-Blooded Murder Plot

According to the police, the murder was premeditated since November 2024. On March 4, Muskaan mixed sleeping pills into Saurabh’s food. Once he was unconscious, she and Sahil stabbed him before chopping his body into 15 pieces.

Disposing of the Body

The accused stored the dismembered remains in a drum, sealing it with cement to delay decomposition. SP City Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed that Muskaan and Sahil confessed, providing gruesome details of their plan.

Chilling Crime Scene Details

Police reports revealed that Sahil held Saurabh’s hands while Muskaan stabbed him. They then used a butcher knife, pretending it was for cutting chicken, to dismember his body. After stuffing the body parts into a drum, they filled it with sand and cement.

Creating an Alibi

After the crime, the couple left for a vacation in Shimla and Kasol to avoid suspicion. They kept in touch with Saurabh’s family through messages, pretending everything was normal.

Upon returning, their plan was to fake Saurabh’s disappearance, claiming he had gone abroad. However, financial struggles forced them to interact with his family, eventually leading to a police complaint.

Marriage, Financial Struggles, and Tensions

Saurabh and Muskaan had a love marriage in 2016 and a daughter in 2019. However, their relationship deteriorated due to financial stress and Saurabh’s drinking problem.

In 2023, he moved to London to work at a bakery, but financial struggles continued. His in-laws supported Muskaan financially, which further strained their marriage.

Murder Attempt Before the Final Kill

Saurabh returned to India on February 24 for his daughter’s birthday. However, tensions between the couple flared up again. On February 25, Muskaan and Sahil attempted to kill him but failed.

Discovery and Arrest

When the police investigated, they found Saurabh’s remains inside the cement-sealed drum. A drill machine was used to break the cement and recover the body parts.

Muskaan and Sahil have been arrested and charged with murder, conspiracy, and evidence tampering. The case has left the city in shock over its cold-blooded brutality.