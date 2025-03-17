Three from Telangana Killed in US Road Accident

Hyderabad: Tragic Loss for Telangana Family in Florida

Three members of a family from Telangana lost their lives in a devastating road accident in the United States.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as:

Pragathi Reddy (35)

Harveen (6) – Her son

Sunitha (56) – Her mother-in-law

The accident occurred on Sunday morning in Florida. The family hailed from Tekulapalli in Kondurg mandal, Rangareddy district.

Details of the Accident

According to reports, Rohith Reddy, Pragathi’s husband, was driving the car with his family when it collided with another vehicle. They were returning home after a weekend trip. Tragically, Pragathi, Harveen, and Sunitha died on the spot.

However, Rohith Reddy and his younger son survived with minor injuries.

Family Background

Pragathi Reddy was married to Rohith Reddy from Siddipet , who was working in the US.

, who was working in the US. The couple had two sons and resided in Florida along with Rohith’s mother, Sunitha.

and resided in along with Rohith’s mother, Sunitha. Pragathi was the daughter of former MPTC member Mohan Reddy and ex-sarpanch Pavitra Devi, associated with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party.

Grief in Telangana

A pall of gloom descended on Tekulapalli village as relatives and friends gathered at Mohan Reddy’s house to offer condolences. The grieving parents, Mohan Reddy and Pavitra Devi, are leaving for the US, where the last rites will be performed.

Condolences from BRS Leader

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) expressed shock and sorrow over the tragic accident. He extended his condolences to the bereaved family and wished for the speedy recovery of Rohith Reddy and his younger son.