Telangana: Student Attempts Suicide in Hostel Bathroom

Hyderabad: A 7th-grade student from Habsipur Gurukul School in Dubbak Mandal, Siddipet district, Telangana, attempted suicide in the hostel bathroom. However, his classmates noticed the incident in time and alerted the school staff, preventing a tragedy.

Student Rushed to Hospital for Emergency Treatment

The student, identified as Akhil from Gowle village in Daulatabad Mandal, was found in a critical condition by his peers, who immediately informed the teachers.

The school authorities acted swiftly , calling a 108 ambulance and shifting him to Siddipet Government Hospital .

, calling a and shifting him to . Due to his deteriorating condition, doctors referred him to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad for advanced medical care.

follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Doctors Confirm Student’s Condition is Stable

According to medical reports, Akhil’s condition has stabilized, and he is under observation. Authorities are investigating the possible reasons behind the suicide attempt.

Also Read: Telangana CM to Inaugurate ₹800 Crore Development Projects in Jangaon

Rising Concern Over Student Mental Health

This incident raises serious concerns about student mental health and well-being in hostels and residential schools. Experts urge schools, parents, and authorities to provide counseling and emotional support to students to prevent such incidents.