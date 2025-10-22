Megha Job Mela on Oct 25 in Huzurnagar to Offer Thousands of Employment Opportunities, Says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies N. Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that a Megha Job Mela will be held on 25 October at Vignan School and Swarnavedika Function Hall in Huzurnagar, aimed at providing large-scale employment opportunities to unemployed youth across the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Speaking after inspecting the venue arrangements on Tuesday, the minister said the event is being conducted under the state government’s supervision as part of its commitment to tackling unemployment. He revealed that over 205 companies have already registered for the mela, and more than 9,500 youth have enrolled to participate.

He noted that the number of participating companies and job seekers is expected to grow further in the coming days. The event is being organized in collaboration with the Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana and Singareni Collieries, with several private industries agreeing to recruit through the fair.

Calling unemployment, the biggest challenge he has faced in his political career, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Congress government has so far completed 70,000 to 75,000 job appointments and recently issued Group 1 and Group 2 appointment letters through Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. Recruitment of licensed surveyors is also on the cards, he added.

He said that he personally invited major companies, including Visaka Asbestos, and ensured participation from industries across the Nalgonda region. Many of them have committed to hiring based on vacancies in their respective organizations.

Highlighting the disparity in employment opportunities between urban and rural areas, the minister urged rural youth to register and attend the mela in large numbers. He said the job fair was specially designed to offer a platform to village-based youth awaiting suitable job openings.

MLC Shankar Naik, District Collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar, and SP Narasimha accompanied the minister during the inspection.

Appealing to Congress leaders and cadre, Uttam Kumar Reddy called for a mission-like effort to ensure a strong turnout for the job fair. He said the Congress party machinery in the erstwhile Nalgonda district should mobilize youth and help them secure meaningful employment.

Describing the initiative as a prestigious and purposeful program, the minister said it aims to bring hope to families that have invested heavily in education. He encouraged job seekers to make the most of this opportunity to secure stable employment and build a better future.