Watch: Men Dance in Sarees to Honor Sadhuben: A 200-Year-Old Mughal-Era Tale – Here’s the Story

Each year, during Devi Navratri, a unique and intriguing tradition unfolds in the Old City of Ahmedabad, where men don sarees and take part in spirited dance performances. This unusual custom, observed particularly on the eighth day of Navratri, has been followed for over 200 years.

The origins of this ritual trace back to the Mughal era. According to local folklore, a high-ranking Mughal official attempted to capture a woman named Sadhuben. Seeking protection, she turned to the men of the Barot tribe. However, they failed to defend her, and in the ensuing turmoil, Sadhuben tragically lost her child. Overcome with grief and anger, she cursed the men, saying, “From now on, your descendants will live like cowards.” Sadhuben eventually took her own life, and the tribe began worshipping her as a goddess.

Also Read: At Least 9 Dead as a Tractor Carrying Durga Idols Plunges into a Lake

In honor of Sadhuben, the male members of the Barot tribe have since dressed in sarees and performed traditional dances every Navratri. The ritual, which symbolizes both respect for the Sadhuben and a remembrance of the past, has been meticulously preserved through generations.

Despite the passage of two centuries, the practice continues to thrive with the same fervor and devotion. Recently, a video of men dancing in sarees during Navratri went viral on social media, drawing admiration from viewers. Netizens praised the participants for their courage and dedication, with many commenting on the striking devotion with which the tradition is upheld.

This enduring custom not only highlights Ahmedabad’s rich cultural tapestry but also reflects the community’s commitment to preserving historical rituals, ensuring that the legacy of Sadhuben lives on through dance and devotion.