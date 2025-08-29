Meridian School Hosts 10th Model United Nations with 350 Student Delegates

Hyderabad: The 10th Edition of the Meridian School Model United Nations (MUN) was inaugurated with grandeur at Meridian School, Banjara Hills. The landmark event brought together over 350 student delegates from 22 schools, providing a dynamic platform for debate, diplomacy, and dialogue.

The inauguration was graced by Chief Guest Mr. Nihal Kovali, Advocate, High Court, and Guest of Honour Colonel Rajinish Kapoor.

Welcoming the dignitaries and delegates, Principal Ms. Poonam Jha highlighted that MUN is not just a conference but a celebration of youth engagement, critical thinking, and international understanding. She urged students to uphold the core values of the United Nations — peace, respect, cooperation, and moral courage.

Chief Guest Mr. Kovali inspired the young participants, urging them to “make a difference in the world today, because tomorrow is going to be yours.” He underlined the importance of discipline, commitment, and dialogue as key elements of true leadership.

Guest of Honour Colonel Kapoor motivated the gathering with his spirited call of “How is the Josh?” and advised students to debate, deliberate, and raise their voices on pressing global issues such as migration, climate change, and inequality.

President of Meridian Educational Society, Mrs. Lalitha Naidu, reflected on the spirit of the MUN, stating that innovation emerges from challenges and that the forum would enable students to engage in meaningful discussions to find solutions to real-world problems.

The inaugural session ended on an inspiring note, leaving delegates motivated to carry forward the ideals of diplomacy, dialogue, and youth-driven change.