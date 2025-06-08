‘Metro In Dino’ Marks a Turning Point in Aditya Roy Kapur’s Career

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to show a different side of himself in his upcoming romantic drama ‘Metro In Dino’, directed by Anurag Basu. The actor revealed that this role is unlike anything he has done before, describing it as a bold risk that allowed him to break free from his comfort zone.

“It’s a very interesting, idiosyncratic character that dances to the beat of his own drum,” said Aditya. “It gave me the opportunity to really take chances and have fun with it.”

Known for his intense performances in films like Aashiqui 2 and The Night Manager, the actor expressed how this film brought a refreshing change of pace, giving him the chance to experiment with a lighter, more dynamic role.

Aditya on Personal Growth: “You’re Most Alive at the Edge of the Unknown”

Also Read: Big Day at Raj Bhavan: Telangana Welcomes Three New Ministers

Reflecting on his acting journey, Aditya added, “There’s always excitement and a bit of fear when you’re doing something new — and that’s where your best work happens. It’s about trying things I haven’t done before.”

‘Metro In Dino’ to Explore Modern Love and Emotional Complexity

Starring a stellar ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta, Metro In Dino is the spiritual sequel to Basu’s acclaimed 2007 film Life In A… Metro.

The film promises to explore the emotional highs and lows of modern love, delving into themes of commitment, vulnerability, and self-discovery. The trailer offers a glimpse of a deep, emotional journey between Aditya and Sara’s characters.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, Metro In Dino is slated for release in theatres on July 4, 2025.

With its compelling narrative and powerhouse performances, the film is expected to resonate with today’s generation and offer a refreshing take on romance and relationships.