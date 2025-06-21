MG M9 Electric Luxury MPV Set to Launch Soon in India with 430km Range

New Delhi: JSW MG Motor India is all set to launch the highly anticipated MG M9, a luxury all-electric MPV, after its debut at the Auto Expo. With bookings already open at ₹51,000, the M9 aims to redefine electric mobility in the luxury MPV space, rivalling the likes of the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire.

Bigger Than Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire

Size-wise, the MG M9 is larger than both the Kia Carnival and Toyota Vellfire, translating to significantly more interior space. The vehicle is expected to be offered in 7- and 8-seater configurations, catering to both family and executive-class buyers.

Pure Electric with Massive Battery and Impressive Range

The MG M9 will come equipped with a single electric motor and a massive 90kWh battery pack, offering an estimated range of 430km on a full charge. Being fully electric, the M9 stands out from its competitors that still rely on diesel (Kia Carnival) or hybrid (Toyota Vellfire) powertrains.

Feature-Rich Cabin with Focus on Rear Passenger Comfort

MG has packed the M9 with premium features, including:

Twin sunroofs

Powered front and rear seats with heating, ventilation, and massage functions

with Rear Ottoman seats for enhanced comfort

for enhanced comfort Rear entertainment screens

Powered sliding rear doors

These luxury touches are expected to make the M9 a strong contender in the high-end MPV segment.

Launch, Bookings, and Expected Price

The MG M9 will be retailed through MG Select showrooms, which are dedicated to premium electric vehicles like the M9 and the Cyberster. Though the launch was delayed, it is now expected very soon. Pricing is expected to be around ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Select to Focus on Premium Electric Vehicles

MG Select outlets will cater exclusively to luxury EV customers, signaling the brand’s shift toward high-end electric mobility solutions. Apart from the M9, more premium EVs are expected to follow in the lineup.