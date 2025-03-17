Watch: MIM MLAs Stage Walkout, Accuse Congress Govt of Running Assembly Like Gandhi Bhavan

The Telangana Assembly witnessed high drama as AIMIM MLAs staged a walkout, alleging that the Congress government had failed to conduct the Assembly proceedings properly.

Raising objections over the way the Assembly was being run, the AIMIM legislators remarked, “This is an Assembly, not Gandhi Bhavan.” They accused the Congress of treating the legislative house like their party office instead of maintaining its decorum.

The walkout by MIM MLAs highlighted their dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of Assembly affairs, signaling growing tensions between the ruling party and the opposition.