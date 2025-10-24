Minister Vakiti Srihari Visits Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club; Praises Regional Equestrian League Participants

Hyderabad: Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development & Fisheries and Sports and Youth Affairs, Shri Vakiti Srihari, visited the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC) to oversee the Regional Equestrian League, being organized by the Telangana State Equestrian Association (TSEA) under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

During his visit, the Minister congratulated the riders who qualified in today’s event and commended their dedication, discipline, and performance. He also appreciated the efforts of the HPRC management and the TSEA for successfully conducting the prestigious league, which is playing a vital role in promoting equestrian sports in Telangana.

Shri Vakiti Srihari highlighted that equestrian sports not only encourage physical fitness but also instill values of patience, focus, and teamwork among youth. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting sports infrastructure and talent development across the state.

The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished personalities, including Mr. Chaitania Kumar, President, HPRC; Mr. Kunwar Sai Vijender Singh, Vice President, HPRC; Col. S.L. Reddy, Jury Member, EFI; Dr. K.C.S. Reddy and Brig. K.S. Rao, Official Jury Members; Mr. Janampally Anirudh Reddy, MLA, Jadcherla Constituency; and Mr. Kumbham Srinivas Reddy, State Convener, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Media & Communication Department & Advocate at Telangana High Court.

The Minister’s visit added a special significance to the event, boosting the morale of participants and encouraging the continued growth of equestrian sports in the region.