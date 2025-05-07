Miss World 2025 Takes Over Hyderabad: Global Beauty Meets Telangana’s Rich Heritage

Hyderabad: The 72nd edition of the prestigious Miss World pageant is set to take place in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31, 2025, bringing together contestants from 116 countries. This high-profile event is expected to significantly boost tourism and highlight the rich cultural heritage of Telangana.

Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s Vision for Telangana’s Tourism

In a recent statement, Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao emphasized that hosting the Miss World pageant aligns with the state’s goal to promote tourism and showcase Telangana’s vibrant culture to a global audience.

“The primary purpose of conducting the Miss World event in Telangana is to boost our state’s tourism industry. This event will not only attract visitors from across the globe but will also generate revenue that will help support various welfare activities,” said Minister Rao.

Review of Airport Reception Arrangements for International Delegates

#WATCH | Hyderabad | Telangana Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao talks about the arrangements for the Miss World 2025 event.



Jupally Krishna Rao says, "…Our tourism department is making all arrangements. The very purpose of conducting Miss World is basically to promote… pic.twitter.com/f9kETNyZU1 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2025

Earlier today, Minister Rao visited Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad to review the arrangements for the international delegates arriving for the event. He instructed airport officials to provide a grand and culturally authentic welcome that would reflect the warm hospitality and cultural pride of Telangana.

“A Gateway to Telangana’s Culture”

During the inspection, the Minister suggested enhancing the arrival area with fresh flowers and traditional mango and banana leaf toranas, creating a visually immersive and festive atmosphere for the delegates. He emphasized that the airport should serve as a vibrant gateway, introducing visitors to the state’s artistic and cultural identity.

“The airport must serve as a vibrant gateway to Telangana’s identity, showcasing our traditions and cultural pride,” added Minister Rao.

#WATCH | Telangana to host the prestigious beauty pageant – Miss World 2025 in May this year



In Hyderabad, Miss World 2024, Krystyna Pyszkováof the Czech Republic says, "…I love the Indian sparkle that the last edition had, and it will be just amazing, as I said, and India has… pic.twitter.com/kbOTN01tiU — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2025

Streamlined Customs and Immigration Process for a Smooth Experience

In addition to the warm welcome, Minister Rao also instructed the authorities to ensure seamless immigration and customs procedures for the arriving delegates. This includes increasing reception teams and ensuring that the entire airport experience reflects the state’s rich culture and heritage.

Grand Finale on May 31, 2025

The grand finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant will be held on May 31, 2025, in Hyderabad, marking the culmination of a month-long celebration of beauty, talent, and cultural exchange. The event is set to attract significant global attention, positioning Telangana as a prominent destination for international tourism.