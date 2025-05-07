Miss World 2025 Takes Over Hyderabad: Global Beauty Meets Telangana’s Rich Heritage
The 72nd edition of the prestigious Miss World pageant is set to take place in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31, 2025, bringing together contestants from 116 countries. This high-profile event is expected to significantly boost tourism and highlight the rich cultural heritage of Telangana.
Hyderabad: The 72nd edition of the prestigious Miss World pageant is set to take place in Hyderabad from May 7 to May 31, 2025, bringing together contestants from 116 countries. This high-profile event is expected to significantly boost tourism and highlight the rich cultural heritage of Telangana.
Table of Contents
Minister Jupally Krishna Rao’s Vision for Telangana’s Tourism
In a recent statement, Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao emphasized that hosting the Miss World pageant aligns with the state’s goal to promote tourism and showcase Telangana’s vibrant culture to a global audience.
“The primary purpose of conducting the Miss World event in Telangana is to boost our state’s tourism industry. This event will not only attract visitors from across the globe but will also generate revenue that will help support various welfare activities,” said Minister Rao.
Also Read: HYDRAA Strikes Back: 2,500 Sq Yards of Government Land Reclaimed in Bold Operation
Review of Airport Reception Arrangements for International Delegates
Earlier today, Minister Rao visited Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad to review the arrangements for the international delegates arriving for the event. He instructed airport officials to provide a grand and culturally authentic welcome that would reflect the warm hospitality and cultural pride of Telangana.
“A Gateway to Telangana’s Culture”
During the inspection, the Minister suggested enhancing the arrival area with fresh flowers and traditional mango and banana leaf toranas, creating a visually immersive and festive atmosphere for the delegates. He emphasized that the airport should serve as a vibrant gateway, introducing visitors to the state’s artistic and cultural identity.
“The airport must serve as a vibrant gateway to Telangana’s identity, showcasing our traditions and cultural pride,” added Minister Rao.
Streamlined Customs and Immigration Process for a Smooth Experience
In addition to the warm welcome, Minister Rao also instructed the authorities to ensure seamless immigration and customs procedures for the arriving delegates. This includes increasing reception teams and ensuring that the entire airport experience reflects the state’s rich culture and heritage.
Grand Finale on May 31, 2025
The grand finale of the 72nd Miss World pageant will be held on May 31, 2025, in Hyderabad, marking the culmination of a month-long celebration of beauty, talent, and cultural exchange. The event is set to attract significant global attention, positioning Telangana as a prominent destination for international tourism.