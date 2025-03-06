Mohammed Shami Faces Online Trolling for Sipping Energy Drink During Ramadan

Star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has once again become the target of online trolls after being spotted sipping an energy drink during the Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia. The incident occurred while Muslims worldwide are observing fasting during Ramadan, sparking a social media debate.

Social Media Divided Over Shami’s Decision

Following the viral visuals of Shami drinking fluids on the boundary ropes, several users criticized him for skipping the fast, with some questioning his religious commitment. One comment read, “Har koy Hashim Amla nhi hota”—a reference to former South African cricketer Hashim Amla, who was believed to have played while fasting. Another user remarked, “Kaash Roza rakh k khelta… Alag maza aata.”

However, not all responses were negative. Many came out in Shami’s support, lauding him for prioritizing his national duty over religious practices. A user commented, “Bro proved country always first, religion second.” Another added, “Appreciate Shami bhai, you skipped your roza for the nation.”

Shami’s Performance Against Australia

Despite the online backlash, Shami delivered a stellar performance, taking three crucial wickets—Cooper Connolly, Steve Smith, and Nathan Ellis—playing a key role in India’s success in the match.

Harsh Playing Conditions in Dubai

Shami also addressed the challenges of playing as India’s frontline pacer after recovering from a long injury layoff. Throughout the Champions Trophy in Dubai, he has shared new-ball duties with Hardik Pandya and Harshit Rana due to the absence of Jasprit Bumrah.

With temperatures expected to reach 33°C and humidity levels at 31%, playing without food or water throughout the day would be an added challenge. However, Shami remains focused on regaining his rhythm and contributing to India’s success in the tournament.

