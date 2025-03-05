New Zealand Crush South Africa to Storm into Champions Trophy 2025 Final

Centurion: New Zealand delivered a dominant performance to defeat South Africa by 50 runs in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final, booking their place in the final with a clinical all-round display.

New Zealand Set Record-Breaking Target

Batting first, New Zealand posted 362/6, the highest-ever total in Champions Trophy history. The charge was led by Rachin Ravindra (112) and Kane Williamson (113), who built a strong foundation with brilliant centuries. In the death overs, Daryl Mitchell (49 off 37) and Glenn Phillips (49 off 27)* provided the finishing touch to propel the Black Caps past 350.

South African bowlers struggled to find breakthroughs, with Kagiso Rabada providing a late spark by claiming two wickets. However, the damage was already done, leaving the Proteas facing an uphill chase.

South Africa Fall Short in Another ICC Knockout

Chasing 363, South Africa started well with Temba Bavuma (58), Rassie van der Dussen (62), and David Miller (73) scoring vital runs. However, they lost momentum in the middle overs as Mitchell Santner (3 wickets), Matt Henry, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra picked crucial wickets to derail their chase. Despite a strong effort, the Proteas could only manage 312, falling short by 50 runs.

New Zealand March into the Final with Confidence

Once again, South Africa’s struggles in ICC knockout matches continued, as they exited yet another major tournament at the semi-final stage. New Zealand, known for their under-the-radar performances, showed their mettle in a crunch game. Winning the toss on a batting-friendly pitch, their batters capitalized perfectly, and their bowlers executed plans effectively to seal a convincing victory.

With this win, New Zealand now awaits their opponent in the grand final, carrying momentum and confidence into the ultimate showdown of the Champions Trophy 2025.