Moon Not Sighted; India Set to Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday

Hyderabad’s Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Confirms End of Ramzan on Wedneday

In a significant announcement, India is poised to mark Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday following the non-sighting of the crescent moon today. This declaration signals the conclusion of the holy month of Ramzan, with festivities slated to commence tomorrow.

Earlier today, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Hyderabad convened its monthly meeting dedicated to sighting the Shawwal crescent moon. As the authoritative body responsible for discerning lunar sightings and determining Eid-ul-Fitr’s date in India according to Shariah evidence, the committee’s decision holds considerable religious significance.

The absence of the crescent moon today solidifies Thursday’s designation for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations across the nation. This confirmation underscores the conclusion of a month-long period of fasting, reflection, and spiritual rejuvenation for the Muslim community.

As preparations for Eid gatherings and festivities begin, communities eagerly anticipate the joyous culmination of Ramzan’s sacred observances. Stay tuned for further updates as India prepares to usher in Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers, feasts, and shared camaraderie.