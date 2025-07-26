Gang of Motorcycle Thieves Busted by Miyapur Police: 5 Arrested, 17 Bikes Recovered

Miyapur police have arrested five members of a gang involved in motorcycle theft, two more accused are said to be absconding. The police have recovered 17 stolen motorcycles from the accused. Miyapur ACP Srinivas said that seven members formed a gang and started stealing motorcycles.

This gang of accused was committing motorcycle thefts in Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Hyderabad Commissionerate limits.

A total of 10 cases has been registered against the accused in three commissionerates. Six cases have been registered against the main accused Sheikh Sohail in Kamareddy Town Police Station.

It should be noted that Sheikh Sohail has already served a jail sentence, but even after going to jail, there has been no change in him. The accused used to enter the city at night in the form of a gang and steal motorcycles.

After the theft, the group was selling stolen bikes in different states. Police said that five accused have been arrested, two of whom are minors, while the other two are absconding. 17 motorcycles have been recovered from the possession of the accused. The police are searching for the absconding accused.